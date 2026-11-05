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Indiana’s Weather For Thursday
4 days ago
Modest moisture advection from the approaching system will quickly filter in extensive low clouds during the afternoon hours. Weak forcing from the aforementioned features and an associated cold front are also likely to promote scattered showers or drizzle this evening into the overnight hours. Cooler 850mb temperatures combined with low clouds filtering in will keep temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Look for highs to generally range from the mid 50s to low 60s. Extensive low clouds are likely to persist through the overnight into Friday morning as guidance suggest the aforementioned cold front does not move through until very late tonight. Cold air advection behind the front will help to cool temperatures into the low-mid 40s despite the clouds. At least partial clearing is expected during the day Friday once drier air begins to filter in. However, scattered to broken low clouds should persist for much of the day aided by lake enhanced low-level moisture. Limited diurnal on top of continued cold air advection will keep highs in the low- mid 50s. A few lake enhanced showers or patchy drizzle cannot be ruled out, mainly across far northern counties. Friday night through the middle of next week... Quiet weather conditions are expected towards the end of this week through the middle of next week as surface high pressure generally remains in control. Ensemble guidance depicts a few subtle systems pushing weak cold fronts through the region. Gulf moisture remaining cutoff will keep these fronts moisture starved allowing for dry conditions to persist. Look for highs to remain in the 50s over the weekend before moderating back into the 60s early next week. Meanwhile, it appears Friday night through Sunday night will feature near or sub-freezing lows across portions of central Indiana. Cloud cover leads to some uncertainty in forecasted lows, primarily Friday night.