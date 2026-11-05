undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Syracuse Police: All three officers hurt in Jamesville Avenue rescue are now home
By Matthew Benninger,7 days ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — All three Syracuse Police Officers who were injured trying to save children from an intense apartment fire are now home. The Syracuse Police Department identified the three as Officer Brian Atkinson, Officer Dyerin Gareau and Officer Evan Farewell, who was released from the hospital on Thursday. The three officers are now recovering from their injuries at home.
19