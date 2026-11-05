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PREVIEW: 2026-27 Women’s Basketball
6 days ago
RIVER FOREST, Ill. – The Concordia University Chicago (CUC) women's basketball team kicks off their season tomorrow on its home court. In her ninth season guiding the Cougars, Head Coach Lauren Martin is excited to see where the season takes her team. "I'm really excited about this group," Coach Martin expressed. "We have a great combination of experience, athleticism, and new talent, and I think there is a lot of potential with this team. They enjoy being around each other, they compete, and there is a genuine desire to get better. We have some players who can do a lot of different things, and I think our depth is going to be a strength. I'm excited to see what this group can accomplish together."
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