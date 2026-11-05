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Lakewood's Candy Dish Confections Brings Back Lilly Chocolates' Founders, Minus the $35 Price Tag
By Sienna Brooks,6 days ago
About eight years after closing the doors on Tremont's cult-favorite Lilly Handmade Chocolates, chefs Amanda and Joshua Montague are back in business — this time with candy bars that cost less than a latte. Their new shop, Candy Dish Confections, opened over the summer at 14234 Madison Ave. in Lakewood, and it's built around a simple idea: everyone should be able to afford a treat.
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