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CJ PERRY TALKS FIRST NOVEL AND MORE, WIN A TRIP TO SURVIVOR SERIES, CROWN JEWEL AND MORE
5 days ago
Online for PWInsiderElite.com subscribers is a great new discussion with former WWE star CJ "Lana" Perry discussing her first novel Bulletproof Angel, which will be released on 11/10, the novel's creation, the satisfaction of the process vs. performing, plans for the book to be adapted in Hollywood already, going from live performances such as pro wrestling to film work and the differences in that work, Paul Levesque's help in creating and refining the Lana character, riding a tank into Wrestlemania, WWE promos, her first child being on the way and the process she and Rusev went through, Nattie Neidhart, Total Divas, signing a legends deal, her upcoming book signings, working with co-author Blake Northcutt, fan support, growing up in Russia and tons more.