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Monument Health Expands into Wyoming with New Gillette Clinic
By Claysen Davis,5 days ago
GILLETTE, S.D. – Rapid City-based Monument Health is expanding its regional health care network by opening a new clinic in Gillette, Wyoming. The Monument Health Gillette Clinic began seeing patients this week and will continue caring for more than 21,000 patients previously served at the facility. Monument Health is leasing the former Hoskinson Health and Wellness Clinic building and has retained the existing care team to help ensure a smooth transition for patients.