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Spearfish Native Scores as Boise State Clinches Conference Tournament Berth
By Claysen Davis,6 days ago
BOISE, I.D. – A Spearfish native played a key role as Boise State secured a spot in the Pac-12 Conference women’s soccer championship tournament. Madie Donovan scored in the second half of the Broncos’ 4-0 victory over Texas State on October 30th. Donovan’s goal put Boise State ahead 2-0 and marked her second goal of the season and the fifth of her collegiate career.