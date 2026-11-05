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Stake announces Swedish Pulse LAN series will continue in 2027 with six LANs
By Gadj,6 days ago
Several days after the thrilling conclusion to Stake Ranked Episode 5, Stake revealed their future plans for their other event series as 2026 comes to a close. After running three Pulse events throughout the second half of 2026, Stake has six tournaments scheduled for 2027. The format of the events will continue with 16 teams playing on LAN from the Black Molly Entertainment studio in Stockholm, Sweden.