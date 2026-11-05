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Multi-Agency Rescue Saves Injured Hiker After Fall Near Falling Rock
By Claysen Davis,6 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A multi-agency rescue effort near Falling Rock west of Rapid City helped bring an injured individual to safety Wednesday morning. The Johnson Siding Fire Department responded around 11 a.m. to reports of a person who had suffered injuries after a long fall. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Pennington County Search and Rescue, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Forest Service, and Rapid City Fire Department Medic 5, assisted in the operation.