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Talerico Bakery starts the next chapter in its fresh-to-frozen story
By Mari Rydings,7 days ago
KANSAS CITY, MO — Bob Talerico loves to tell stories. The owner of Talerico Bakery, a more than 40-year-old fried and baked sweet goods manufacturer on the South Side of Chicago, has plenty of tales to tell. One of his favorites is about how he and his buddy Michael “Mickey” Martin started the bakery in 1984 using the kitchen of a family business. After all these years, Talerico still gets excited when asked to share the story … and its next chapter.
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