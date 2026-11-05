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REAL AMERICAN FREESTYLE ACQUIRES WORLD OF WRESTLING
4 days ago
"RAF has reached an agreement to acquire World of Wrestling, home of Tulsa Nationals, Reno Worlds and the Kickoff Classic. If you grew up wrestling, you know what these tournaments mean. The road trips with your family. The nerves before your first match. The trophy you still have. The Roller family built something that generations of wrestlers carry with them. We’re excited to work alongside them and build on what makes these tournaments so special."