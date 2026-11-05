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SweepBurger, a Sweepstakes Project, Announces Instant Withdrawals and Exclusive Player Rewards
3 days ago
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - November 3, 2026 - Winfield LLC today announced that SweepBurger.com, its diner-themed online sweepstakes project, is highlighting its instant withdrawal process and expanded player rewards program, offering eligible customers a streamlined way to request prize redemptions and access exclusive bonus opportunities. According to the company, players...