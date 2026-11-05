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Lead Approves Police Technology Upgrade Worth More Than $450,000
By Claysen Davis,6 days ago
LEAD, S.D. – The Lead City Commission has approved a long-term plan to modernize equipment used by the Lead Police Department. The proposal from Arizona-based Axon Enterprise will provide new body cameras, in-car dash cameras, Tasers, cloud-based evidence storage, software, training, maintenance, and technical support. The contract is valued at just over 453-thousand dollars over ten years, or about 45-thousand dollars annually.