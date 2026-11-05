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Construction Progressing at The Residences at Heritage Park in West Hartford Connecticut
By Press ReleaseNo Comments,6 days ago
With an anticipated leasing launch in late spring 2027, construction is progressing rapidly at The Residences at Heritage Park in West Hartford. The Garden Communities multifamily development at 1360 Trout Brook Drive will offer 322 luxury rentals complemented by on-site lifestyle amenities. “It’s exciting to see The Residences at Heritage...
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