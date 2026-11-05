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Hadestown Rolls Into Cleveland, Bringing Its Tony-Winning Myth to Connor Palace
By Caleb Lawson,6 days ago
Playhouse Square — Reported Location of Hadestown Performances. The Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown has made its way to downtown Cleveland, where the retelling of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth is currently playing at the Connor Palace Theatre. The touring production brings with it a modern folk-opera sound and a story that reaches back to ancient Greek mythology, now set against a smoky, industrial underworld aesthetic that has captivated audiences across North America.