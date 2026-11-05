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Cleveland Grand Jury Indicts 25-Year-Old In Double Murder Of Two Neighbors
By Travis Singleton,6 days ago
A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted 25-year-old Fedrico Belton in connection with the fatal shooting of two Cleveland men whose deaths sent investigators racing across county lines within hours. Christopher Williams, 34, and Demetrius Pride, 28, both of Cleveland, were killed around 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 4100 block of East 120th Street.
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