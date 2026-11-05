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DEVOtional 2026 Lands This Weekend With Jerry Casale Back in Cleveland
By Melody Foster,6 days ago
DEVO co-founder Jerry Casale is heading back to Cleveland this weekend for the rescheduled DEVOtional 2026, a two-day celebration of the Akron-born new wave pioneers that kicks off Friday at the Beachland Tavern and wraps up Saturday at the Beachland Ballroom. The gathering, originally planned for September, finally lands with Casale and former DEVO member David Kendrick both on the bill, according to the seed facts behind this report.