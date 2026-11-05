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French protests: 'It's only when public, private sector act together that you can make changes'
By Video by:,6 days ago
“You can be as repressive as you want. The grievances are still here.” With this stark observation, Ariane Bogain, lecturer in French and politics at Northumbria University, captures the central dilemma confronting the French government: how can political authority be restored when the social and economic grievances driving public anger remain unresolved? Bogain and French politics editor Marc Perelman join Delano D'Souza to examine a protest movement that has evolved beyond its initial demands over purchasing power, fuel prices and education into a broader challenge to the French government. Perelman identifies a striking political paradox: Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, despite occupying opposing ideological positions, are “objective allies” in their shared electoral interest in weakening the political centre.