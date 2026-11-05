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Oklahoma report cards show D grades in achievement, graduation and absenteeism statewide
By Kimberly Querry-Thompson,7 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma families now have a new look at how their local schools are performing. On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Education released the 2026 Public School Report Cards. The annual update is intended to give families, educators and communities a compilation of measurements showing how well local schools are supporting student achievement in key performance areas.
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