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Portland city council looks into ban on PPB use of chemical munitions
By KATU Staff,7 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Portland City Council continued discussions on potentially restricting the city’s police bureau from using chemical munitions, a topic that was front-and-center during the 2020 racial equity demonstrations. The council took public testimony on Thursday from several people who experienced their use firsthand. Many talked...