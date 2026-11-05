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Ultra Music Festival Wins World Sustainability Award Again
By Dini,6 days ago
Ultra Music Festival has picked up another World Sustainability Award, this time in the Communications & Stakeholder Engagement category at the 2026 World Sustainability Awards. The Miami-based festival, long billed as the World’s Premier Electronic Music Festival, accepted the honor in person, capping off a year that also saw its sustainability initiative, Mission: Home, pick up four new statewide awards from the Florida Festivals & Events Association.