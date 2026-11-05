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Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua ‘Could Be Cancelled’ as Ex-World Champion Reveals What He’s Heard
By Joseph Ryan,4 days ago
December's blockbuster fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is at risk of being cancelled, according to a former world heavyweight champion. The two flag bearers for British boxing over the past decade are set to face off against each other in the ring on the 11th of December, with Cardiff's Principality Stadium set to host one of the biggest fights the country has ever seen, and the tale of the tape shows how the pair measure up.