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Met Gala's New Theme Is the Biggest Recession Indicator Yet
By Anna Lee,6 days ago
Brace yourself for A-listers strutting down the red carpet in everyday garb like jeans, T-shirts, and "humble, even 'disposable' materials." Two months after British fashion designer John Galliano bowed out of his 2027 Met Gala and Costume Institute exhibition due to backlash over his racist past, organizers have decided to play it safe with the new theme announced today, November 5.