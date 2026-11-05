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Restaurant Roundup: Italian spot fails health inspection, local brewhouse taps into its potential with perfect score
By Julia Donovan,7 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs Italian restaurant failed its most recent routine health inspection, while several other local eateries earned top marks, including one brewhouse with a perfect score. Italian spot sees nine violations in recent inspection. Mici Italian, located near North Powers Boulevard and North...
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