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Lewis County resident questions nuclear company over jobs, land and what comes next
By Sarah Weitzman,7 days ago
VANCEBURG, Ky. — Lewis County residents are getting their first chance to question The Nuclear Company, which wants to build a nuclear power site in the county. The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce met with a company representative on Oct. 29 at a pizza shop in Vanceburg to discuss the proposed project, called Prosperity One. The company says that if approved, the site could host up to six reactors and generate 6.6 gigawatts of electricity.