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BUBBLES FOR THE TABLE
By Angela Hansberger,4 days ago
An expert guide to pairing holiday sparkling wine. The holiday season and sparkling wine always find each other. Nothing announces an occasion quite so festively as the pop of a cork. And while sparkling wine gets typecast as a toast, something sipped standing up, three of Atlanta’s sharpest wine minds make the case this season for pulling it through the entire meal, from caviar to cheese course. We asked Perrine Prieur of Perrine’s Wine Shop, Olivia Sprott of Sidetracked Wine Co. and Princeton Saunders, lead sommelier at Aria, how they’d build a holiday table around bubbles alone.