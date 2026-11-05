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HOUSE RULES
By Lauren Finney Harden,4 days ago
Wright Mitchell brings historic preservation to life online. It’s rare to meet an Atlanta native; it’s even rarer to meet a Buckhead one. Wright Mitchell grew up in Buckhead and attended The Lovett School, the University of South Carolina and Emory University School of Law. He practiced law for almost 30 years but always had historic preservation on his mind. “I saw things in my own neighborhood of Peachtree Heights West that troubled me,” he says. That led him to found the Buckhead Heritage Society in 2005. In September 2023, he jumped from law to historic preservation full-time as the president and CEO of The Georgia Trust, one of the largest statewide nonprofit organizations in the country focused on preservation. “I now get to do something I love for a living rather than just a hobby,” he says. Here, he talks about preservation, social media and his ties to Buckhead.