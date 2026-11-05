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BUILDING FUTURES
By Amy Meadows,4 days ago
At-risk youth learn skilled trades. Aram Wheatley could never understand why people would say that they wanted to help children in the foster care system get a second chance. “I always thought, ‘Why do they need a second chance? They never got a first chance” says the CEO of Project B.U.I.L.D., a Department of Education-approved, pre-apprenticeship program and nonprofit that serves at-risk youth, a majority of whom are in foster care. Based in Naples, Florida, since 2020, the organization blends mentoring with workforce development training in a variety of skilled trades, including carpentry, mechanical trades, customer service, retail and additive manufacturing.