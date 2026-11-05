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LIFE-SAVING MISSION
By Amy Meadows,4 days ago
Chamblee resident encourages colorectal cancer screenings in honor of her late husband. Elizabeth Sokolowski’s son was the first one to see his dad’s name on the screen. It was a slow fade that simply said, “Kris Sokolowski, 50.” The name was among hundreds of others representing people who lost their battle with colorectal cancer and were included in a powerful video from Guardant Health featuring actor Patrick Dempsey.