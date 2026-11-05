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NEXT – LEVEL LUXURY
By Giannina Bedford,4 days ago
A COUPLE ELEVATES THEIR BUCKHEAD HOME WITH A PLUSH SALON AND SPA!. Marta and Brandon Lewis wanted a larger home to entertain. So in November 2023, they upgraded from a 4,500-squarefoot Chamblee house to a nearly 11,000-square-foot abode in the heart of Buckhead. The home features a modern-rustic design with black, steel frame windows and high ceilings with reclaimed wood beams. “I like the windows, the openness. I love sitting on the back patio and having a coffee or being on the phone,” Marta says. “Even though you’re in Buckhead, it’s still so peaceful.” The substantial increase in space required all-new furnishings, so the Lewises enlisted the help of Jeremy A. Jones of Jones Design Associates.