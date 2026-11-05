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SMOKE SHOW
By SimplyBuckhead,4 days ago
Jay Felton wraps smoked meat in pizza dough for a unique and tasty sandwich!. How long have you had your pop-up, Oso Smoke & Dough?. When my wife, Amber, and I moved back to Atlanta in 2024, I started working as chef de cuisine at Miller Union, but I knew I was going to open a restaurant. I was already working on the dough. In 2025, Nancy Qarmout, director of the Peachtree Road Farmers Market, got in touch and said, “Let’s try this out.” For the last year, I’ve been transitioning out of Miller Union and into Oso full time. In March 2026, I took on the Grant Park Farmers Market.