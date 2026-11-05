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‘We Care,’ So to Speak
By David Michel,,7 days ago
Note: This is the last of three pieces (here and here) on Friendship House, the apartment building at 28 Perry Street owned by New Neighborhoods, a Stamford nonprofit. In addition to 28 Perry Street in Stamford, New Neighborhoods also owns Victory Gardens in Newington, 74 apartments for veterans on land owned by the Veterans Affairs hospital. Tenants there formed a union in June 2024 and, according to Connecticut Public, negotiated for months before the company left the table without signing an agreement.