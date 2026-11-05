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IN GOOD HANDS
By Giannina Bedford,4 days ago
Give the chef carte blanche at your next dinner outing!. Deciding one thing to order is difficult for me, so a chef’s tasting menu is my saving grace. My husband and I recently indulged in one at Atlas, an eight course meal that is as much an artistic experience as a culinary journey. It began with a colorful assortment of “Snax.” A smiling “Jammie Dodger” took on the likeness of a British shortbread biscuit, this one with cherry jam and foie gras cream. What appeared to be two small oysters in their shells were in fact completely edible bites of cold gel and foam that hinted at the briny ocean. Many other wow moments were in store.