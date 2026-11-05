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TURTLE TIME
By Nicole Letts,4 days ago
SSPD LAUNCHES NEW COMMUNITY-FIRST INITIATIVES. In late summer, the Sandy Springs Police Department started bringing a little fun to the job by giving away rubber duck-like turtles dressed in uniform. The idea came from the police department’s annual National Night Out event that brings officers and the community together the first Tuesday in August. Sgt. Giovanni Gomez, public information officer for the department, says, “Every agency that participates brings some type of swag with them.