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North Korea Denies Involvement in Binance Hack and Criticizes FBI Probe as 'a Trite Provocation'
By Associated Press,5 days ago
SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2026 (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday denied its involvement in the recent cryptocurrency heist at Binance, dismissing as “a trite provocation” a U.S. announcement that North Korean hackers were behind the incident. Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, said Friday that...