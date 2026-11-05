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BREATHE EASIER UP HIGH
By Karina Antenucci,4 days ago
Whether you are skiing in Colorado, hiking in the Rockies or checking off a bucket-list trek such as Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, a high-elevation destination can be as challenging as it is beautiful. Mountainous regions can leave even fit travelers feeling winded, nauseous, dizzy, fatigued or battling headaches. Fortunately, preparation before your trip can make those first days at altitude more manageable as your body acclimates. Here’s what you should know before heading uphill.