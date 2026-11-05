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AGEM Index Reaches Record High in October
6 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NV – The AGEM Index rose by 297.58 points to 2,108.59 in October 2026, a 16.4 percent increase from the prior month. This marked the highest AGEM Index in tracked history. Compared to one year ago, the index improved by 8.9 percent, or 117.96 points. During the latest month, all nine of the AGEM Index companies reported stock price increases, which resulted in nine positive contributions and zero negative contributions to the index.