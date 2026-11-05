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RAISE YOUR GLASS
By SimplyBuckhead,4 days ago
Juan Fernando Cortés is turning occasional popups into a new wine bar concept!. Explain the concept of Under Pressure. Whereas a lot of restaurants host an occasional dinner with a winemaker or wine importer, that will be our concept all the time: centering the wine. There are lots of ways to discover new wines, but the main way is establishing relationships with vendors and importers. You have to stay in good standing with the industry, do right by them and develop friendships. My vendors will call or text me and say, “I have this wine. You’re going to love it.”