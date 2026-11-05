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Rochester educator Amy Ward wins statewide excellence award
By Mike Bunge,7 days ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Amy Ward, coordinator for the Bridge Collaborative at Rochester Public Schools Community Education, received one of nine Regional Community Educator of Excellence Awards from the Minnesota Community Education Association. The Minnesota Community Education Association announced the winners at its annual statewide conference in Rochester. The awards...
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