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AP poll: About 70% of voters under 30 backed Democrats but made up 10% of electorate
By Kendra Mann,7 days ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — Voters of all ages turned out at the polls this election, but new numbers show a sharp shift among younger Americans. Professor John Dedie with the Community College of Baltimore County's Essex Campus spoke with 7News on the topic, following an Associated Press voter poll that found about 70% of voters under 30 supported Democratic candidates.
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