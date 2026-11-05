undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NAVIGATING THE AI AGE
By Jill Becker,4 days ago
“AI is taking over” is a common refrain these days, as artificial intelligence infiltrates more and more of our everyday lives. While there are advantages to its use in both our personal lives and business applications, AI also has areas of concern, such as its impact on the environment and its effect on our ability to think critically. So is it OK to use it to simplify and improve tasks, or should it be used sparingly? For insight, we turned to Eric Allen, the associate chair of creative technology at SCAD Atlanta, who oversees the campus’ AI curriculum.