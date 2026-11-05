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Democratic Congress Could Put New Pressure on FCC Chairman Brendan Carr
By Kate Keith,6 days ago
WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2026 — Democrats' gains in the midterm elections will give the party control of Congress in January, changing the congressional oversight landscape for Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr and the Trump administration's telecommunications policies. Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in Tuesday's...