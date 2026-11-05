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Trigg County Magistrates Vote To Dissolve Regional Recycling Partnership
By Joshua Claussen,7 days ago
While no local changes are expected, Trigg County magistrates approved a resolution cutting ties with the Regional Recycling Corporation. Trigg joins Crittenden, Caldwell, Livingston, and Lyon counties, which have or will soon approve similar resolutions. Judge-Executive Stan Humphries said this comes after the group was formed in July 1993 to...