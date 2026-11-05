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Wemby scores 52 points and 24 rebounds, Jaguars ‘already have a case’ as the best in the NFL? | FTF
7 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars face off with the hobbled Baltimore Ravens tonight, and they have the best PPG differential and turnover differential. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if the Jaguars can prove they’re the best team in the NFL, and they discuss Victor Wembanyama’s 52/24/8 night in the San Antonio Spurs’ win over the Dallas Mavericks.