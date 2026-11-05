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15 Make-Ahead Christmas Breakfast Recipes for Holiday Mornings
By Anne,5 days ago
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy. Christmas breakfast ideas you can make ahead are the key to a holiday morning where you actually get to drink your coffee. Half of these go together the night before, like the overnight breakfast casseroles and French toast bakes in apple, pumpkin, and eggnog flavors. The rest are quick to make in the morning. These are the breakfasts I save for holiday mornings.