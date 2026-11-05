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Union Grove High School Superintendent officially charged with possession of child pornography
By Elizabeth Lintonen,7 days ago
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis.– Union Grove High School Superintendent Dr. Thomas W. Johnson has been officially charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. Johnson was booked into the Kenosha County Jail yesterday morning. Today, his cash bond was set at $250,000. He has also been ordered to have no contact with minors under 18, and he is not allowed to use any devices with internet.