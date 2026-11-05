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Audio Paak Showcases His Evolving Afro House Sound with Latest Release ‘Fire’
By Ava Meyer,7 days ago
Audio Paak returns with ‘Fire’ via Alikoto Music Consult, capturing his Afro House sound in a refreshing and sophisticated way. Stepping into a new musical chapter with the project and building on his history in the Afrobeats space, Audio Paak continues to draw on his experiences and journey to date, channelling cultural undertones and an instinct for dancefloor dynamics. With ‘Fire’ signalling the next step in this new phase for the Producer and DJ, Audio Paak further showcases the creative direction of his project – hinting towards musical explorations that reflect a wide tapestry of influences, alongside a forward-facing vision.