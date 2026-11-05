undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Birmingham's Triangle District Set for 224-Unit Tower at Woodward and Maple
By Javier Rodriguez,6 days ago
A vacant lot at the southeast corner of Woodward Avenue and Maple Road in Birmingham could soon hold one of the city's largest residential projects yet: a 224-unit building with 197 apartments and 27 condominiums for sale, rising nine stories above two levels of underground parking. The proposal, advanced by developer Beztak working alongside architect Victor Saroki, has been steadily working through the city's approval process for years and recently cleared two more milestones.