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Center for Transforming Lives earns Program of the Year from National Women’s Shelter Network
By Press Release,3 days ago
Center for Transforming Lives has earned Program of the Year for its state-of-the-art, trauma-informed Riverside Campus from the National Women’s Shelter Network (NWSN). The award, given at the NWSN annual conference, recognizes the Riverside Campus as a national model for trauma-informed design, highlighting how the thoughtful use of space, materials and architectural elements create an environment that offers women and children in crisis, who have experienced traumatic life events, both dignity and a sense of safety and hope.
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