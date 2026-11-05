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Preparing Your Horse for Winter: Nutrition, Health, and Parasite Management
By Derrick Stuckly,7 days ago
As temperatures begin to cool across Central Texas, now is a great time for horse owners to evaluate their horses’ nutritional needs and overall health before winter arrives. I personally took a good look at our herd last weekend to determine who needs more feed, who needs less, and whether any horses need additional management before the grass goes dry and the wind turns cold. While Texas winters are generally mild compared to other parts of the country, sudden temperature changes, cold rains, and occasional freezing conditions can create challenges for horses. A little preparation now can go a long way toward keeping horses healthy, comfortable, and in good condition throughout the winter months.
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